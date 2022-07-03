Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. The company had a trading volume of 195,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

