Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.44. 7,481,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

