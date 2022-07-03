Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. 1,189,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

