Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.64. 1,189,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.