Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,544,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,909,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,762,000 after acquiring an additional 232,008 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. 9,333,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,842,585. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

