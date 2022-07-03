Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 257 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.36. 3,094,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,681. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.09 and its 200-day moving average is $214.62.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

