Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,424,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 208,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 373.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 510.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS COWZ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,043 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.