Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 16,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $362,442,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $99,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 505.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $52,082,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.52. 2,085,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,587. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

