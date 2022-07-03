Marlin (POND) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (POND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and $3.65 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

