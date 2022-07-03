Masari (MSR) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Masari (MSR) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Masari has a total market capitalization of $125,710.21 and approximately $46.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Masari has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,270.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.16 or 0.05517095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00262183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00606551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00544241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00076298 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

