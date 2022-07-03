Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Matrix Service stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

