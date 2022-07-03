Matthew Majoros Sells 200 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) insider Matthew Majoros sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $10,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,204.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

