Mayar Capital Ltd. Takes $5.19 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. PayPal makes up about 4.6% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

