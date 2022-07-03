Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.