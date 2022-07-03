MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $25,379.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,522,980,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,351,852,990 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

