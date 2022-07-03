Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of MEOH opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. Methanex’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 46,558 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

