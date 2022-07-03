Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.65 and a 200 day moving average of $290.69. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

