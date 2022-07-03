Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 19,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Webster purchased 287,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,747.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. Company insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MVST remained flat at $$2.22 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Microvast has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $15.91.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Microvast will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

