Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.45. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 76.86% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

