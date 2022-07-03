Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Sells $18,317.59 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $18,317.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

