MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.25.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $95.21 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after acquiring an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $72,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,878,000 after buying an additional 208,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

