Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

