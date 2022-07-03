Morpheus Labs Hits Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $44,664.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 494,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

