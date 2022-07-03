Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

