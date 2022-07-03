Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

