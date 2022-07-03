Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,677,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78,519.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 675,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.91. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

