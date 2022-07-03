Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $668,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Boeing by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

