Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,362,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after acquiring an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

