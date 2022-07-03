Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,853,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

