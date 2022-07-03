Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.4% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 55,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

BAM opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

