Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $210.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

