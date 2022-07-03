M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises approximately 2.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $159.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,931. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.46.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

