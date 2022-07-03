MultiVAC Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MultiVAC has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $361,341.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

