National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CP. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$89.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$83.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.68. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.04%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

