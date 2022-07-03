National Grid (LON:NG) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,070 ($13.13) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,060 ($13.00).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($14.97) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 1,072 ($13.15) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74. The stock has a market cap of £39.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 33.76 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.46%.

In other National Grid news, insider Tony Wood bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,229 ($15.08) per share, with a total value of £24,580 ($30,155.81).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

