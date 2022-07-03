Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of NVTS opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

