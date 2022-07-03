Naviter Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.0% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.71.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $223.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,664. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

