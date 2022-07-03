Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 110,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $525,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. 627,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

