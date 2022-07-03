Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $681.79. The stock had a trading volume of 24,820,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,695,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $748.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $886.91. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

