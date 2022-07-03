Naviter Wealth LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 210,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 620,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,983. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

