Naviter Wealth LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up 1.5% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VRSN traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,898. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average is $204.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.