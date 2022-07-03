Naviter Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,781,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 232,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,772,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

