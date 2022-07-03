Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,366,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 6,261,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.22. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

