Naviter Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270,752 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 6.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 64,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,925,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,922. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

