Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Shares of SLG traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.41. 657,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

