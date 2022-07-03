Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $63.18. The company had a trading volume of 133,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,641. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

