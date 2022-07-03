Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 331 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after buying an additional 799,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,312,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,809,000 after buying an additional 129,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,244,000 after buying an additional 507,999 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,387,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 376,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,852. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

