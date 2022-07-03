NEAR Protocol Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00016909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $135.68 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00083669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00259630 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046921 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 725,911,205 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.