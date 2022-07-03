NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.16 on Thursday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.59% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

