Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $168.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Nevro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

