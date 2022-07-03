New Century Advisors LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up about 1.9% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

